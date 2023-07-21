Liverpool receive boost to sign Man Utd target Chiesa

Liverpool have received a big boost in pursuit of Manchester United target and Juventus star Federico Chiesa as the player is ‘inclined’ to move to Anfield this summer, as per the Italian journalist Marco Guidi.

The 25-year-old moved to the Allianz Stadium from Fiorentina back in 2020 on an initial two-year loan deal before signing permanently last summer. Upon joining the Bianconeri, the Italian has established himself as one of the best attackers in Serie A over the last few years, helping his side in winning a Coppa Italia trophy and a Supercoppa Italiana.

However, despite displaying impressive performances for Juventus over the last few years, Chiesa struggled to showcase his best under Massimiliano Allegri last term after recovering from a serious knee issue.

So, it has been suggested that the Old Lady of Turin are prepared to cash-in on the Italy international in this transfer window to balance the books amid their financial difficulties.

It appears Man Utd and Liverpool are looking to take advantage of this situation by signing the forward to strengthen their attacking department ahead of next season.

Battle

Speaking on Calciomercato.it’s TV Play, Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Guidi has said that Chiesa is ‘inclined’ to join Liverpool this summer so this is a big boost for the Merseyside club to sign the 25-year-old and beat Man Utd in this race.

Guidi said:

“The player would be more inclined to sign for a classic top club, such as Liverpool.”

It has been suggested that Juventus are ready to let Chiesa leave if they receive an offer of at least £43m so Man Utd or Liverpool will have to spend big to acquire the winger’s service should either club opt to formalise their interest.

Chiesa is a versatile forward as he can play anywhere across the front line. He is quick, technically sound, can deliver crosses from wide areas, has the ability to finish off his chances, can create chances for fellow attackers and also works extremely hard without possession.

The Juventus star is a highly talented forward and possesses the necessary qualities to flourish in the Premier League. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool or Man Utd if either club manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.