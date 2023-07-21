Man Utd open talks to sign Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United have reportedly held initial talks to sign Liverpool target and Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat this summer, as per 90min.

After enjoying a promising debut campaign as United boss last term, Erik ten Hag is looking to strengthen the squad to continue the rebuild this summer.

The Red Devils have already purchased Mason Mount and Andre Onana to reinforce the engine room and goalkeeping department respectively. It has been suggested that Ten Hag is keen on bolstering the attack as well and Rasmus Hojlund has been mentioned as the priority target.

It has been reported that United are planning to sign a second midfield option after Mount and have identified Amrabat as a serious target.

According to the report by 90min, Man Utd are looking to purchase the Moroccan this summer and have already held initial talks with the player’s representatives ahead of a potential move.

The report further claims that Fiorentina are ready to cash-in on Amrabat in this transfer window so they have allowed the midfielder to explore options in the market and have slapped a £26m price tag on his head. Therefore, United can sign the 26-year-old for a reasonable fee if they make a concrete approach.

However, 90min states that purchasing Amrabat won’t be easy for Man Utd as Liverpool have also expressed their interest in him as a replacement for Fabinho – who has heavily been linked with a move to the Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad – and have already made an enquiry to know the details of signing the player.

But, the report says that although the Merseyside Club are looking to purchase the African, they haven’t advanced their interest yet. So, it appears Man Utd are currently ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s side in getting any potential deal done for Amrabat.

After displaying impressive performances for Moroccan in last year’s Qatar World Cup, the midfielder has burst onto the scene in recent times. So, it appears after being impressed by his displays in that competition, Man Utd and Liverpool have decided to register their interest in signing him.

Amrabat is dynamic, strong, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, works extremely hard without possession and also can contribute defensively as well.

The African is an extremely talented forward and possesses high potential. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.