Liverpool preparing to submit bid to sign Cheick Doucoure

Liverpool are reportedly ready to submit a £60m[€70m] bid to sign Crystal Palace star Cheick Doucoure this summer, as per the Catalan outlet El Nacional.

It is an open secret that the Reds have decided to revamp their engine room in this transfer window and have already purchased Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai after releasing Naby Keita, Alex Olexlade-Chamberlain and James Milner.

However, the Merseyside club have been forced to explore a new deep-lying playmaker ahead of next season after Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad expressed their interest in signing Fabinho with the Brazilian already agreeing on personal terms with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Several players have been linked with a move to Anfield in recent times with Moises Caicedo, Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram being mentioned as potential targets but Doucoure is now emerging as a serious option.

After joining Crystal Palace last summer from Ligue 1 side RC Lens, the 23-year-old enjoyed a promising debut campaign in the Premier League last term, helping his side survive relegation and securing a mid-table finish.

Doucoure to Liverpool

So, it appears having been impressed by the Mali international’s recent eye-catching performances, Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him to bolster their midfield.

According to the report by El Nacional, Liverpool have been showing an active interest in signing Doucoure and they are preparing a ‘stratospheric’ investment to sign the African.

The report further claims that the Merseyside club are willing to submit a £60m[€70m] offer to sign Doucoure and they could launch the opening proposal soon.

El Nacional also states that it would be extremely difficult for Crystal Palace to refuse Liverpool’s bid if they submit it over the coming days as the price would be three times more than what they paid for him last summer.

Doucoure is a holding midfielder by traits but can also play in the number eight role. He is dynamic, strong, technically sound, can link-up the play from defence to attack, is efficient in defensive contributions and also works extremely hard without possession.

The 23-year-old possesses the necessary attributes to play in Klopp’s high-pressing system so he would be a very good replacement for Fabinho if the South American leaves over the coming days.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually decide to sign Doucoure to strengthen their midfield should Fabinho moves to Saudi Arabia in this transfer window.