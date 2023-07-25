Liverpool consider Romeo Lavia as priority target

According to Belgian outlet La Dernière Heure, Liverpool have identified Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia as their main target to reinforce the midfield department.

The Merseyside giants have been busy in bolstering their midfield this summer, and they have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton & Hove Albion and RB Leipzig respectively. Liverpool could invest on another midfielder with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho close to securing moves to Saudi Arabia.

Lavia has been on their radar for some time, and La Dernière Heure claim that Liverpool are best placed to sign him as he is not a top target for Arsenal or Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp’s side have earmarked him as a priority option, but are unwilling to pay the £52 million asking price set by Southampton, who are deemed to be very greedy.

Top prospect

Lavia had his first taste of top-flight football with Southampton last season. The teenager joined the club from Manchester City and made a glowing impression from the start. His debut campaign was disrupted by a hamstring injury, but he came back stronger during the second half of the season with several stand-out performances.

The 19-year-old is now a full international with Belgium after his debut in March, and he should get better with age and experience. Lavia has already shown plenty of maturity with his passing and ability to make ground challenges, and could be a wonderful acquisition for Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

As of now, Southampton’s high asking price has put them from making an approach, but the Championship outfit could loosen their stance in the coming weeks if Liverpool are willing to pay more than £40m, which is currently the buy-back clause value for Man City. That option only becomes active in the summer of 2024.

Liverpool could have their midfield sorted for a number of seasons if they can sign Lavia. Mac Allister is only 24 years of age while Szoboszlai is only 22. They could have one of the most exciting midfield combinations in the Premier League.