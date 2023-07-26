‘High chance’ Liverpool will sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton

Liverpool are set to make a fresh bid to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia and there is a ‘high chance’ the move will go through this summer, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

The Reds had an opening offer worth around £37m rejected by the Saints and Ornstein says they are holding out for a package worth closer to £50m for the 19-year-old defensive midfielder.

Lavia has four years left on his current contract therefore Russell Martin’s outfit are under no pressure to sell and also Man City are entitled to 20 percent of any fee received for his services.

Therefore, Southampton want to sell the highly-rated midfielder for a high price and feel they can demand a sizeable fee due to the level of interest with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal also reportedly showing an interest.

The Athletic claims that talks between Liverpool and Southampton are still ongoing and an improved offer is set to be put on the table by the Merseysiders as they push to get an agreement in place.

Ornstein says there is a ‘high chance’ Lavia will join Liverpool as their next offer could include add-ons that will take the package to a figure that’s acceptable to Southampton.

Overhaul

Liverpool signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai early in the window and are still in the market to bolster their midfield options with the likes of Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all leaving the club.

Jordan Henderson’s move to Al Ettifaq is getting closer with an official announcement expected in the coming days, while Fabinho is also expected to seal a move to Saudi Arabia meaning reinforcements are needed.

Several midfielders have been linked with a move to Anfield including Cheick Doucoure, Sofyan Amrabat, Ryan Gravenberch, and Kalvin Phillips but Lavia has emerged as a serious target.

He was one of the most consistent performers for Southampton last season, featuring in over 30 games and making two goal contributions across all competitions.

Read more: Big summer ahead as Jurgen Klopp looks to get Liverpool back on track