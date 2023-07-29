Man Utd plan summer move for Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United are ready to make a move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat once the Red Devils sell players to raise money, according to The Guardian.

Erik ten Hag has already brought in Mason Mount from Chelsea in a deal worth £55m as well as Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana for £47m, taking their spending to £102m.

Man Utd are close to agreeing a fee with Atlanta for the signing of highly-rated forward Rasmus Hojlund in a deal expected to cost in the region of £60m. United are working with a limited budget this summer following the ongoing takeover of the club.

However, ten Hag is also targeting another midfielder to support Casemiro in the holding role and the Guardian claims the United boss is plotting a swoop for Amrabat this summer.

The newspaper says Man Utd can sign the Morocco international for £30m but they will have to sell players to raise money before making another addition to their squad.

The likes of former skipper Harry Maguire, Fred, Donny van de Beek, Dean Henderson, Anthony Martial, and Scott McTominay are all deemed surplus to requirements by Ten Hag and are expected to depart Old Trafford in the coming weeks.

McTominay acted as backup for Casemiro last season but the Scottish international is being tipped for a move this summer and Amrabat is viewed as an upgrade if they can offload the 26-year-old.

A £20m bid from West Ham United for Maguire was turned down by United who value the England international at £50m, while Fred is attracting interest from several clubs including Galatasaray. It is believed that a move away from the club for any of these players would open the door for further reinforcements before the window closes.

Midfield reinforcement

Despite signing Mount this summer, Ten Hag has his eye on another midfielder to bolster his midfield options as they prepare to compete in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League next season.

Casemiro is the Dutch gaffer’s no.1 defensive choice at the moment but an injury to the Brazilian could affect the team as it did last season when Man United struggled in his absence. Bringing in Amrabat could help reduce the workload of the 31-year-old.

According to The Guardian, signing Hojlund is United’s top priority but a move for a midfielder is also on the cards. Amrabat is touted as one of the best midfielders in Italy and he starred for Morocco at last year’s World Cup.

He helped the Atlas Lions make history by reaching the semi-finals of the competition – featuring in all the games. At Fiorentina, he made 49 appearances and recorded one assist in all competitions last season as they finished 8th in the Serie A as well as reaching the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

