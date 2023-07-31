Man Utd make offer to sign Sofyan Amrabat

According to respected journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Manchester United have already made an offer to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The Moroccan star has been touted to join Man United for a number of weeks, and the club have now stepped up their interest after securing a deal for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Pedulla has revealed that Fiorentina have received a bid from United for the 26-year-old midfielder, who has already agreed personal terms over a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Top class

United have an elite defensive midfielder in the squad in Casemiro, but the Brazilian missed 8 games last season through suspensions. The club lacked the control in midfield when he was unavailable.

Scott McTominay and Fred took turns to play in the no.6 role, but neither were convincing with their performances. Amrabat would a proper candidate to compete with Casemiro for the holding midfield role.

Amrabat is known for his strong passing skills and ability to control play from the centre of the park. He is also good in engaging in challenges and has the ability to track his opponents when out of possession.

These are hallmarks of a top-class midfielder, and he would be a fantastic signing for United. Amrabat has given the go-ahead for the deal, but it is unclear whether United have met the demands of Fiorentina.

The Serie A outfit have been holding out for £26 million to sell him for several weeks, and they are unlikely to sanction his transfer to United until the club come closer to meeting their transfer requirements.

United are currently in the process of announcing their 3rd summer signing in Hojlund. Amrabat could be their 4th acquisition of the transfer window with no other club competing with them for the player.

Liverpool were recently credited with an interest in his signature, but it has been reported that Amrabat is prepared to turn them down to join their arch-rivals United instead in the current window.