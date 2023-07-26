Amrabat to reject Liverpool in favour of joining Man Utd

Manchester United have received a huge boost in pursuit of Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat as the midfielder is ready to reject Liverpool in favour of moving to Old Trafford this summer, as per the transfer outlet Corriere della Sera.

The Red Devils have opted to strengthen the squad in this transfer window to continue the rebuild under Erik ten Hag’s guidance.

They have already purchased Mason Mount and Andre Onana to bolster their engine room and goalkeeping department respectively. It has been suggested that Ten Hag is keen on signing a new striker to reinforce the front line and has identified Rasmus Hojlund as the primary target.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that United are planning to sign a second midfielder after signing Mount and has earmarked Amrabat as a serious option.

However, it has been suggested that Liverpool are also keen on signing a new midfielder as a replacement for Fabinho – who has heavily been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in recent times – and have expressed their interest in signing the Moroccan international.

Amrabat to Man Utd

But, according to the report by the Corriere della Sera, Amrabat has already agreed to sign for Man Utd so he is ready to reject Liverpool in favour of moving to Old Trafford.

The report further claims that Fiorentina want £26m[€30m] to sell their star man, who has entered the final year of his current contract, and United are hoping to get a deal done for a discount fee. But if La Viola stay firm on their valuation then Ten Hag’s side could make a move for him after raising funds by selling some players.

Amrabat previously worked with Ten Hag during their time together at FC Utrecht so it appears the Dutch boss has played a key role in persuading the midfielder to move to Old Trafford and trump Liverpool in this race.

The 26-year-old is dynamic, strong, technically sound, can link-up the play from defence to attack, has an eye for long-range passing and also can contribute defensively as well.

The African possesses the necessary qualities to flourish in the Premier League so he would be a great signing for Man Utd if they manage to purchase him this summer and beat Liverpool in this race.