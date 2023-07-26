Man Utd ready to accelerate move for Sofyan Amrabat

According to Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United are ready to accelerate their move to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

Man United recently completed the purchase of Andre Onana from Inter Milan, and they could make more signings from the Italian top-flight in the coming days. Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has been frequently linked, and Corriere dello Sport claim that United are also looking to sign Amrabat from Fiorentina.

As per the Italian outlet, the Red Devils are ready to accelerate and make an official offer of £21.5 million for Amrabat after he opened the door for a Premier League move. Fiorentina are prepared to sanction his departure this summer, but they still want £26 million to sell him and are reluctant to accept anything less.

Top-class

Amrabat has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in Italian football and he is now eyeing a move to a bigger club. He has already agreed personal terms with United, but a transfer depends on whether they are prepared to meet the demands of Fiorentina. The Serie A club are firm on their asking price.

United are yet to make a formal transfer bid for the Moroccan star but it could happen very soon. The Red Devils are currently engaged in negotiations with Atalanta for Hojlund and they could turn to Amrabat as soon as they land his signature. Amrabat would be a fantastic signing for United and would suit manager Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag prefers to work with midfielders who possess strong distributions skills and ball control. Amrabat is one of the best in Serie A in both departments. He would be a quality deputy for Casemiro in the no.6 role. His move to Old Trafford could coincide with more than one midfield exit. Fred and Donny van de Beek appear the most likely candidates to leave the club.