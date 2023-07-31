Man Utd ready to rival Liverpool to sign Romeo Lavia

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United could rival Liverpool in the race to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer.

The Belgian youngster made his Premier League debut last season following his move from Manchester City. He showed glimpses of his immense potential over the campaign, and is now anticipated to leave the club after their top-flight relegation.

Liverpool are known to be interested in signing the teenager for a number of weeks, and Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Merseyside giants are preparing a second offer worth £45 million to land his signature from Southampton.

While that happens, Daily Mail claim that an unknown European club and Man United are also in the running to sign him. United have an interest in signing Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, but Lavia continues to remain an option for them.

Huge potential

Lavia made a big impression in his maiden top-flight campaign with the Saints. He was brilliant with his distribution and tackling ability. He also caught the eye with his knack for winning duels and his work rate over an entire game.

Liverpool are keen on signing him after parting ways with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, but they could face fresh competition amid their inability to secure a deal. They are preparing a second bid, but it may not be accepted.

Southampton are adamant that they want nothing less than £50 million for their prized asset, and this could open up the opportunity for other clubs including United to enter the race for the Manchester City graduate.

United are exploring a possible transfer for Amrabat, but they could yet change their plans. Lavia is seven years younger than Amrabat at just 19. He has huge potential and could be considered as a better fit for United.

The Belgian has already proved himself in the English top-flight and he would represent a more valuable investment over Amrabat. Lavia could start as a back-up to Casemiro in the no.6 role before replacing him in the long run.