Fabrizio Romano gives update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Amara Nallo

Liverpool aren’t short of centre-backs with Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Nathaniel Phillips in the first-team, but Jurgen Klopp might be planning for the future if reports are to be believed. Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool are in talks to sign Amara Nallo, who is a 16-year-old defender on the books at West Ham United.

Nallo has been promoted to the U18s from the academy and looks to have a bright future, so Liverpool want to capitalise on the situation. The highly-rated Englishman wouldn’t play under Klopp for some time, but he’d be joining a side with a pathway from youth football to the first-team – Klopp used eight teenagers over the course of last season.

Ben Doak made five appearances at age 16, Stefan Bajcetic made 19 appearances at age 17, Bobby Clark made two appearances at age 17, Melkamu Frauendorf made one appearance at age 17, Calvin Ramsay made two appearances at age 18, Layton Stewart made one appearance at age 19, Fábio Carvalho made 21 appearances at age 19 and Harvey Elliott made 46 appearances at age 19.

Talks ongoing

Romano says negotiations are ongoing with Nallo to take him to Liverpool, but it remains to be seen what he’ll do this summer. The youngster would be a project for the future if he joined Liverpool, but his intentions are still up in the air. Having the chance to learn from Virgil van Dijk makes Liverpool an attraction proposition, but it’s a big call at a young age.

Nat Phillips could be on his way out of Anfield this summer after falling out of favour under Klopp, but there’s no way Nallo would be his direct replacement. The 16-year-old is a long-term replacement if he can realise his potential, but Liverpool need to get the deal over the line first.

Liverpool (5th) finished nine places and 27 points better off than West Ham (14th) last season, so might Nallo prefer the title challengers who should go far in the Europa League?