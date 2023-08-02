Liverpool looking to sign Andre Trindade in ‘record time’

Liverpool are reportedly planning to sign Fluminense star Andre Trindade in ‘record time’ this summer, as per the Spanish outlet AS.

Following a disappointing campaign last term, the Reds have decided to revamp their engine room this summer. Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants to sign up to three new midfielders having released Naby Keita, Alex Olexlade-Chamberlain and James Milner.

The Merseyside club have already purchased Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to bolster their midfield and the Anfield club have now opted to shift focus on signing a third midfield option with Romeo Lavia emerging as a serious target.

However, the sudden departure of Fabinho to Al Ittihad has forced Liverpool to explore another midfielder this summer and they have seemingly identified Andre as an ideal option to replace the former AS Monaco star.

According to the report by AS, Klopp’s side have already opened formal talks with Fluminense to sign the Brazilian but they haven’t submitted an official proposal yet.

Andre to Liverpool

The report further claims that Liverpool want to sign the 22-year-old in ‘record time’ as they want him in their squad from the beginning of this season.

AS also states that Fluminense were initially ready to accept a fee of around €25m[£21m] plus add-ons to sell their star man but they have now changed their stance and are asking at least €30m[£26m] plus bonuses.

So, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool decide to spend that much to sign the youngster this summer to reinforce their midfield department.

Andre still has three years left in his current contract so Fluminense are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in on their star man this summer.

The South American is a deep-lying playmaker but can also play the box-to-box role. He is technically sound, can link-up the play from defence to attack, has an eye for long-range passing and also can contribute defensively as well.

Andre is an extremely talented player and possesses high potential. So, he would be a shrewd signing for the Merseyside club if they eventually opt to acquire his service in this transfer window.