Liverpool launch opening proposal to sign Gabri Veiga

Liverpool have reportedly submitted an opening £21m[€25m] proposal to sign Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Deportes COPE Galicia.

After enjoying a stellar campaign in La Liga last term, Veiga has burst onto the scenes in recent times. Several Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City previously expressed their interest in signing the midfielder having been impressed by his recent displays.

But, it seems Liverpool have made the most concrete approach to sign Veiga in this transfer window to bolster their midfield department.

According to the report by Deportes COPE Galicia(via Estadio Deportivo), Liverpool have accelerated their efforts to purchase Veiga and have already submitted an opening £21m[€25m] proposal to acquire his service.

However, the report claims that Celta want a fee of around £34m[€40m] – which is the Spaniard’s release clause – to sell their star man, but Klopp’s side are looking to persuade the Spanish club to lower their valuation by including a loan option which will see the midfielder remain at the Estadio Municipal de Balaídos next term.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Celta accept the Merseyside club’s proposal and sell their star man to Liverpool in this window.

Veiga to Liverpool

The Reds have prioritised revamping their engine room this summer and have already purchased Alexis Mac and Dominik Szoboszlai after letting Naby Keita, Alex Olexlade-Chamberlain and James Milner leave the club.

However, it seems Liverpool are already planning their future and are now looking to sign Veiga to strengthen their midfield in the 2024/25 season.

The 21-year-old is an attacking-midfielder by trait but can also play in the box-to-box role. He is technically sound, can create chances for the attackers, has the ability to score goals from distance and also has an eye for long-range passing.

Veiga is an extremely talented player and possesses high potential. So, he would be an excellent signing for Liverpool with a view to the long-term future if they sign him this summer.

So, it is going to be seen whether Klopp’s side eventually manage to sign Veiga in this transfer window to bolster their midfield department.