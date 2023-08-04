Liverpool considering move for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Liverpool are plotting a surprise move for Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his midfield options, according to Anfield Watch journalist Jacque Talbot.

The report claims that the Reds have been monitoring the 24-year-old’s progress over the past season, and have been impressed with his consistent performances for the Foxes.

Dewsbury-Hall’s contract with the Championship side will expire in 2027, therefore, they are under no pressure to sell the England midfielder this summer, however, a huge offer could change their stance.

Dewsbury-Hall joined Leicester City Academy at age eight from Shepshed Dynamo Warrior and has progressed to become a first-team player. He has featured in 80 games across all competitions, scored five times, and provided five assists in the process.

The box-to-box midfielder was ever-present for Leicester last season but he was unable to prevent his side from relegation after a poor start to the season. He racked up 34 appearances and made four goal contributions in all competitions.

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool view Dewsbury-Hall as a possible replacement for Jordan Henderson. The former skipper brought his 12-year stay at Anfield to an end after sealing his transfer to Saudi Arabia.

Reinforcement

Several midfielders have been linked with a move to Liverpool including Romeo Lavia, Andre, Kalvin Phillips, Ryan Gravenberch, and Moises Caicedo but Klopp is keen on signing Lavia from Southampton.

The Reds have seen two bids rejected by the Saints for the 19-year-old – who is valued at £50m – so they are keeping their options open.

The Merseysiders have opened negotiations with Fluminense for the signing of Andre. Liverpool are prepared to offer £20m but the Brazilian side do not want to offload the 22-year-old until the winter window.

Meanwhile, Klopp’s outfit are also ready to rival Chelsea for the transfer of Caicedo and have submitted an £80m+ bid for the Brighton midfielder, however, the offer falls short of Seagulls’ £100m asking price.

Dewsbury-Hall has now emerged as another potential target, and according to Anfield Watch, his agency Wasserman has a good working relationship with Liverpool and the Reds may capitalise on this to get a deal done.

Dewsbury-Hall is valued at £22m by Transfermarkt and he represents a relatively cheaper option to other alternatives, however, we will have to wait and see if Liverpool decide to formalise their interest in the coming days.

