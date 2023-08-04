Liverpool still keen on signing Ryan Gravenberch

According to German outlet SportBild, Liverpool are still interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The Merseyside giants have focused on bolstering their midfield during the current transfer window after several departures. They have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, and there could be more activity in the coming weeks.

A defensive midfielder is one of the prime targets for manager Jurgen Klopp, and Liverpool are currently preparing an offer for Fluminense’s Andre. SportBild through their Bayern Insider Podcast now claim that the club are looking at Gravenberch.

Klopp is a keen admirer of the Netherlands international and believes he could realise his potential at Anfield. It remains to be seen whether a deal could be agreed as Bayern seem reluctant to lose the Dutchman on a permanent transfer this summer.

Good potential

Gravenberch was an important player for his former club Ajax, but has had a fringe role since joining Bayern last summer. He registered just over 500 minutes of playing time in his debut campaign, and his situation may not change much next season.

Marcel Sabitzer recently made the permanent move to Borussia Dortmund, but Bayern still have Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich as their first-choice midfielders while they have signed Konrad Laimer on a free transfer from Leipzig.

This could urge the Dutchman to contemplate over his future. At Liverpool, he could get more minutes as Klopp likes to play with three midfielders and prefers to rotate. The big question mark is whether the club can convince Bayern into a deal.

Gravenberch and Laimer are the back-up midfield choices for manager Thomas Tuchel, and it could take a significant transfer fee to persuade the Bavarian giants. It is unlikely that they will entertain the prospect of Gravenberch leaving on loan.

The Dutchman is currently priced at £26 million by Transfermarkt, but it could take a lot more to prise him away. Bayern may want a replacement in place before selling him as there are only 3 other specialist central midfielders in the squad.