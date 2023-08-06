Man United expected to accelerate for Amrabat

According to La Repubblica (via Fiorentina.it), Manchester United are expected to accelerate for the signing of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The Mancunian giants recently confirmed the arrival of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, and they could now step up their pursuit of Amrabat. As per La Repubblica, the next few days could be decisive over the future of the Moroccan star. Man United are still favourites to land his signature.

An agreement has already been reached over personal terms between the player and United. The club will proceed and sort out a transfer fee with Fiorentina. The Serie A outfit previously wanted £26 million for Amrabat, but are now expecting a proposal of £21.5 million plus add-ons.

Talented player

United currently have adequate cover in the no.6 role with the presence of Casemiro, Scott McTominay and Fred. However, there has been a lack of consistency from McTominay and Fred, and the duo could leave the club before the conclusion of the summer transfer window.

McTominay is attracting interest from West Ham, who are long-term admirers of him while Fred is on the radar of several clubs in Europe including Fulham and Galatasaray. United could look to replace them with Amrabat, who is already in the peak of his playing career.

Amrabat, who previously played under manager Erik ten Hag at Utrecht, has been fantastic with his range of passing as well as his movement. He has a good sense with his positioning and does not shy away from making fouls when the opposition try to gain an advantage.

He is much more composed than Casemiro with the ball at his feet, and could provide fierce competition to the Brazilian next season. United have successfully negotiated deals for their top targets this summer, and they should be confident of landing Amrabat in the near future.

Liverpool were mentioned as potential suitors for the former Feyenoord man last month, but United are currently in the driving seat with the player having given the green light for the transfer. Amrabat could be the club’s fourth signing after Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Hojlund.