Liverpool join Man Utd in race for Sofyan Amrabat

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are considering a move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who is also on the radar of Manchester United.

The Merseyside giants are currently preparing for the departure of Fabinho to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. Personal terms were agreed with the player earlier this week, and talks are now advanced between the clubs over a £40 million transfer, as per The Athletic.

Southampton star Romeo Lavia has been linked with the Reds in recent weeks, but The Athletic mention that his £50 million price tag is excessive for them. Liverpool are looking for a more affordable and experienced option, and Amrabat is under consideration.

The news could come as a big blow for Man United, who have the 26-year-old as one of their main transfer targets.

Top class

Amrabat has developed into a superb holding midfielder during his 3-year spell in Florence. He has excelled with his distribution, work rate and concentration from the no.6 position. He is now eyeing a bigger challenge and could end up in the Premier League.

Fiorentina currently want £26 million to consider his departure, and Liverpool may feel they have the upper hand over United. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp could guarantee Amrabat with a starting position, now that Fabinho is heading for the exit door.

United, on the other hand, may not offer similar assurances to the Moroccan star. Casemiro has been a nailed-on starter for the Red Devils when available, and Amrabat may have to accept a back-up role if he were to move to Old Trafford this summer.

This should provide Liverpool with an edge. Another advantage could be the fact that they will have funds ready to spend with Fabinho’s exit. United don’t have the same luxury with their restricted budget this summer before player departures.

Liverpool should be optimistic of landing Amrabat from Fiorentina, provided there is no setback over personal terms.