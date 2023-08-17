Liverpool keen on signing Fulham’s Joao Palhinha this summer

Liverpool have identified Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha as a prime target but are reluctant to meet his £60m price tag, according to the Daily Mail.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is desperately trying to bring in a new defensive midfielder before the window closes on September 1st after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavai to Chelsea this month.

Caicedo completed his transfer to the West Londoners on Monday while the Blues have finally agreed a deal with the Saints to sign Lavia. The 19-year-old is expected to undergo his medical this week before putting pen to paper on a long-term contract.

Lavia was heavily linked with a move to Anfield but he has opted to join Mauricio Pochettino’s side therefore Liverpool have switched attention to other alternatives as they look to bring in a defensive midfielder this summer.

The Daily Mail claims that the Reds have lined up six midfield targets including Fulham’s Palhinha, Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure, Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City, Fluminese star Andre and Nice’s Khephren Thuram.

Reluctant

The report says Palhinha is Liverpool’s prime target but the Reds are reluctant to meet Fulham’s £60m asking price as the 28-year-old is much older than the profile of player they have been targeting this summer.

The Portuguese international has four years left on his contract with Fulham, having joined them from Sporting Lisbon last summer. He racked up 40 appearances and scored four goals in competitions as Marco Silva’s outfit finished 10th in the Premier League table last season.

The Portugal international is currently on the sidelines after sustaining a suspected dislocated shoulder during a friendly against Brentford on their pre-season tour of the United States. The extent of the injury is unknown but it is believed that he will return to action in the coming weeks.

We will have to wait and see if Liverpool decide to meet Palhinha’s valuation but he would be an excellent signing for the Reds if they decide to take him to Anfield this summer.

