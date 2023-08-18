Man Utd and Liverpool in battle to sign Ryan Gravenberch

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly in a battle to sign Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After enjoying a promising debut season as United boss last term, Erik ten Hag has decided to spend big in this transfer window to continue the rebuild.

The Dutch boss has identified the engine room is an area that needs strengthening and have already purchased Mason Mount from Chelsea. However, it has been suggested that Ten Hag wants to add at least another midfielder to his squad before the end of this window.

Several players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times with Sofyan Amrabat being mentioned as the primary target but it appears Gravenberch is on their radar as well.

After joining Bayern Munich last summer, the 21-year-old struggled to find regular game-time at the Allianz Arena last term. So, the midfielder has reportedly become frustrated with his current situation at the Bavarian club and is planning to move away in search of regular first-team football.

Battle

Writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Man Utd have recently made contact to learn about Gravenberch’s current situation but, Bayern Munich have made it clear that they are keen on keeping hold of the 21-year-old.

However, the journalist claims that the Bundesliga giants’ stance hasn’t put off United as they remain interested in purchasing him if an opportunity arises during the business end of this transfer window.

But, Romano states that signing Gravenberch won’t be straightforward for Man Utd as Liverpool are also keen on securing his service and they have also made contact to enquire about his current situation.

Romano wrote:

“Manchester United and Liverpool called again this week to be informed about Ryan Gravenberch situation. Understand Bayern position remains the same as of today — no intention to sell Gravenberch. Both Man Utd and Liverpool remain keen in case of last minute changes.”

The Netherlands international – valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt – still has four years left in his current contract. So, Bayern Munich are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they eventually opt to sell him this summer.

It is an open secret that Liverpool have prioritised bolstering their engine room this summer and have already purchased Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.

It appears having already purchased three midfielders, they are planning to sign another one before the end of this window with Gravenberch emerging as a serious option.

The Dutchman is an extremely talented midfielder and possesses high potential. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club manage to secure his signature this summer.