Chelsea join Man City in race to sign Jeremy Doku

According to L’Equipe, Chelsea have joined Manchester City in the pursuit of Rennes winger Jeremy Doku.

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently looking for a replacement for Riyad Mahrez and they have identified Doku as their main priority. They are yet to make a formal proposal, but L’Equipe claim that they are leading the race to sign the Belgian, who is valued at £51 million.

The French outlet add that there is still competition for the attacker with Chelsea among those monitoring him. The Blues were recently close to landing Michael Olise from Crystal Palace for £34 million before he made a surprise decision to sign a new contract at the Eagles.

Good talent

The 21-year-old has the ability to play on either wing, but he prefers to operate from the right flank. Doku’s pace and dribbling ability are his main strengths. Last season, he averaged an impressive 3.3 take-ons per Ligue 1 game.

The Belgian still needs to improve on his decision-making in the box, but he could get better with age and experience. City believe he has the credentials to become a top player in future and they could make an offer pretty soon.

However, Chelsea could offer competition in Doku’s pursuit after missing out on Olise’s signature. The Blues currently have Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke as potential attacking options on the right wing.

Sterling has not been at his best since his move to Stamford Bridge last summer while Madueke has yet to prove himself after his January arrival. Hence, Doku has a platform to make the position his own.

Rennes are currently looking for £51 million to part ways with the versatile attacker. Chelsea should have the funds to invest on his services, having spent a net £111 million in the current transfer window.

Aside from a winger, the London giants could pursue a new striker following a long-term injury for Christopher Nkunku.