Dominik Szoboszlai shines for Liverpool in Bournemouth win

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai produced a fantastic performance during the club’s 3-1 Premier League triumph over Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Merseyside giants made the worst possible start at Anfield as they conceded after just 3 minutes on the clock. They had some nervous moments thereafter, but managed to pull level through Luis Diaz in the 27th minute.

9 minutes later, Mohamed Salah made it 2-1 in Liverpool’s favour from a penalty won by Szoboszlai. Jurgen Klopp’s side saw Alexis Mac Allister sent off before the hour mark, but extended their lead soon after through Diogo Jota.

There were a number of stand-out performers in the final third for the Reds, but Szoboszlai was the man of the match in our opinion with his tremendous ball control and decision-making after the club went a man down.

According to Sofascore, the Hungarian star completed 65 out of his 70 passes attempted with 4 long balls. He won 3 take-ons and 5 duels, and also won the penalty that was converted by Salah on the 2nd occasion.

Szoboszlai joined the Reds from RB Leipzig for £60 million this summer and suffered an injury scare in the final phase of pre-season. However, he has looked at home since making his debut for the club.

The 22-year-old could not make much of an influence against Chelsea during the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge last week, but showed his class against Bournemouth. He was brilliant with his range of distribution.

Liverpool have been yearning for a quality attacking midfielder since the departure of Philippe Coutinho and it seems they have finally found the answer through Szoboszlai, who has good vision in the final third.

The midfielder has all the traits to become a world-class midfielder in future. It is still too early to judge his debut season, but Szoboszlai seems to have adapted to the demands of the Premier League with ease.