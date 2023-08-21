Man Utd in battle with Liverpool to sign Ryan Gravenberch

Manchester United are reportedly in a fight with Liverpool over a deal to sign Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch this summer, as per the Mirror.

After displaying disappointing performances in the opening two Premier League fixtures, the Red Devils are seemingly looking to resolve their issues by purchasing the necessary firepower before the end of this window.

It seems Erik ten Hag has identified midfield is an area that needs strengthening. A few players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks with Sofyan Amrabat being mentioned as a serious target. But, it appears United are also interested in signing Gravenberch.

After joining Bayern Munich last summer, the midfielder struggled to find regular game-time at the Allianz Stadium last term. His situation hasn’t changed following the commencement of the new campaign as he remained as an unused substitute in the Bavarian club’s first two competitive fixtures.

So, speculation surrounding his future continues to grow in recent times and it has been suggested that the Dutchman is eager to play regularly at this stage of his career.

Battle

According to the report by the Mirror, Man Utd are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign Gravenberch to strengthen their engine room. The report further claims that the Red Devils have already submitted a contract proposal to the midfielder to lure him to Old Trafford and Thomas Tuchel’s side are asking a fee of around £22m to let their star man leave.

However, the Mirror states that securing Gravenberch’s signature won’t be easy for Man Utd as Liverpool are also plotting a swoop for him and they have also offered a contract proposal to the Dutchman to persuade him to move to Anfield.

But, the report says that Gravenberch flourished in his career at Ajax under Ten Hag so he could be interested in reuniting with his former boss at Man Utd. So, this situation will help the record Premier League champions beat their arch-rivals in this race.

Although the 21-year-old struggled to showcase his best for Bayern in recent times, he is an extremely talented player and possesses high potential. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.