Liverpool & Man Utd favourites to sign Graverberch

According to respected journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool and Manchester United are favourites to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutch international has endured a difficult time since his move to Munich from Amsterdam last summer. The 21-year-old made only 5 starts in the Bundesliga and Champions League last season and he has yet to feature for Bayern this term.

Plettenberg now reports that the former Ajax man wants to play regularly. He is currently the 4th choice for Bayern in central midfield under manager Thomas Tuchel. Liverpool and Man United will be favourites to sign him if Bayern give the green light for a transfer.

No verbal agreements are in place at the moment, but Bayern bosses do not exclude the prospect of Gravenberch leaving the club before the transfer window closes on the 1st of September.

Possible transfer

United and Liverpool are likely to bolster their midfield before the transfer deadline. The Red Devils are yearning for more cover in the centre of the park and Gravenberch would be a good addition to their ranks. The Dutchman can play in central and holding midfield.

Similarly, Jurgen Klopp’s side could be eyeing more defensive assurance from midfield. They recently purchased Wataru Endo from Stuttgart, but the opportunity to sign Gravenberch could be hard to turn down. He is only 21 and has the potential to develop into an elite player.

If Bayern open the door for his exit, United could have the upper hand over Liverpool due to the presence of manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutch head coach was responsible for Gravenberch’s breakthrough at Ajax and a reunion could be a tempting prospect for the midfielder.

United currently have Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Andre Onana, who previously worked under ten Hag at Ajax. Gravenberch could be the next in line to join the club. Bayern bought him for £20 million last summer and may seek a much higher fee to sanction his sale.