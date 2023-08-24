Liverpool join Tottenham in the race to sign Piero Hincapie

Liverpool have reportedly joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapie in this transfer window, as per the transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

After struggling with their leaky defence last term, Spurs have prioritised strengthening the backline this summer. They have already purchased Micky van de Ven from VfL Wolfsburg but it has been suggested that the North London club are planning to sign a second defender before the end of this window.

Several names have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane over the last few weeks with Edmond Tapsoba and Clement Lenglet being among them. But, Hincapie has previously been mentioned as a potential target for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Speaking on the Last Word on Spurs Podcast, Jacobs has said that Tottenham previously did due diligence on Hincapie but it appears they aren’t planning to sign him this summer. However, the journalist claims that if Spurs fail to sign their key targets then they could look to purchase the Bayer Leverkusen star over the coming days to bolster their defence.

But, Jacobs states that securing Hincapie’s service won’t be straightforward for Spurs as Liverpool are also interested in signing the Ecuadorian and they could make a move to purchase him before the end of this window. The journalist further says that alongside Liverpool, West Ham United are also plotting a swoop for the young defender.

“The last name that I would mention on the centre-back, even though I think it’s more potentially Liverpool and still very possibly West Ham, is [Piero] Hincapie as well. “He’s a left-sided centre-back with very high potential, good experience and Tottenham have certainly run the numbers and data on him. I don’t think at this stage they’ve added him to the shortlist, but he might be a name to watch as far as moving to the Premier League over the coming weeks. “I don’t think it’s accurate at this stage to say that Spurs are in the race, but keep an eye on that point I said before about what if you miss out on one target. Who do you pivot to in the last hours of the window and that’s where you might get some surprises.”

It has been suggested that Liverpool have been exploring the possibility of signing a new defender as a long-term successor for Virgil van Dijk. Several names have been mentioned as potential targets over the last few months with Hincapie now emerging as a serious option.

The 21-year-old – valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt – is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a shrewd signing for Liverpool or Tottenham if either club eventually opt to sign him in this transfer window.