Liverpool linked with a move for Mats Wieffer

Liverpool brought in Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart after selling Jordan Henderson to Al-Ettifaq and Fabinho to Ittihad Club, but Jurgen Klopp still wants another midfielder before the summer transfer window shuts. Milan Keskin of Football Transfers says Liverpool are interested in Mats Wieffer and are in ‘close contact’ to sign the player.

The Reds have a brand-new engine room after suffering a summer exodus. Not only did Fabinho and Henderson depart, Naby Keïta moved to Werder Bremen, James Milner moved to Brighton & Hove Albion, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain moved to Besiktas. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister were signed in return.

Thiago, Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic are still on the books, but Klopp doesn’t appear fully content with his options if he’s trying to bring Wieffer to Anfield. That’s not to say he wouldn’t be a brilliant addition for most sides, however. The 23-year-old joined Feyenoord from Excelsior in 2022 and has gone on to make 40 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals with seven assists.

Wieffer had a hand in six goals from 18 Eredivisie starts last season, boasting three tackles and interceptions per game, creating one chance per game and averaging one successful dribble per game. The Dutch international, who made his debut for his country in March, is an all-rounder in midfield, so Klopp could use him alongside any player.

Feyenoord recognise his quality and don’t want to sell, however, so Liverpool will be faced with some resistance. De club aan de Maas paid less than £1m to sign Wieffer just 12 months ago, but his market value has skyrocketed after a brilliant campaign at De Kuip. The 23-year-old has four years remaining on his deal too, so Feyenoord hold all the cards in negotiations.

The summer transfer window shuts in a matter of days, so Liverpool are running out of time to land another midfielder.