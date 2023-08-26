Liverpool urged to sign Bryan Mbeumo this summer

Former striker turned pundit Stan Collymore has tipped Liverpool to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo to strengthen their forward department if they are forced to sell Mohamed Salah in this transfer window.

The Saudi Arabian clubs have become a nuisance to the Merseyside club this summer as the Reds have already been forced to sell two of their key stars, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, to Al Ettifaq and Al Ittihad, respectively.

Now, it seems Al Ittihad have decided to make a move for another Liverpool star and Salah is now on their wish-list. It has been suggested that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have already offered a lucrative proposal to persuade the Egyptian to move to the Middle East.

However, Liverpool are reportedly desperate to keep hold of the 31-year-old, though a report has claimed that Salah has been tempted to join Al Ittihad.

So, speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore has said that if Liverpool are forced to sell Salah this summer then Jurgen Klopp should consider signing Mbeumo to reinforce the frontline.

Mbeumo to Liverpool

The pundit further claims that the Cameroonian is a great player and is his favourite footballer in the Premier League. Mbeumo is an all-around forward and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish at the highest level so he would be an excellent signing for Liverpool if they purchase him.

Collymore said:

“I think top sides should be taking a closer look at – Bryan Mbeumo – I love him! It may surprise some of you but Mbeumo is my favourite player in the Premier League. I think he’s quality. “Whenever I watch him, he gets the ball close to his feet, he’s very direct, he makes excellent runs in the channels, he can drop deep, he holds the ball up really well, he is very supportive of his striking partner, he gets in the box and poaches goals, he’s physically strong. I could go on and on. He’s a great player! If Salah does end up leaving Liverpool this summer then I certainly think Jurgen Klopp should consider Brentford’s number 19.”

Mbeumo – valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt – has enjoyed a stellar start to this season, scoring three goals in the first two Premier League games. So, he has now established himself as the talismanic figure for Brentford amid Ivan Toney’s absence.

Therefore, he could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if they purchase him this summer and his addition would certainly bolster the Merseyside club’s attack. However, Liverpool are expected to keep hold of Salah so they are highly unlikely to make a swoop for Mbeumo before the end of this window.