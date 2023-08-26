Man Utd in talks over shock move to sign Ryan Bertrand

Manchester United have opened talks over a shock move to sign ex-Leicester City defender Ryan Bertrand as a possible replacement for Luke Shaw, according to the Daily Express.

Erik ten Hag is being forced into the transfer market for a new left-back due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, and Bertrand has emerged as a surprise target as United look to sign a short-term solution before the window closes.

First-choice left-back Shaw is expected to be ruled out for several weeks after sustaining a muscle injury. The 28-year-old will miss the Red Devils’ next two Premier League games against Nottingham Forest and Arsenal as he has the full extent of the injury assessed.

He is also set to miss England’s upcoming games against Ukraine and Scotland in September. Shaw has been a key player under Erik ten Hag and racked up 47 appearances across all competitions last season and made seven goal contributions.

The England defender helped United clinch the Carabao Cup and secure Champions League qualification. He was also used as a make-shift centre-back last term due to the absence of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martínez.

Shaw has featured in the first two league games of the new season for Man United. His back-up Malacia is also out injured while academy graduate Brandon Williams has been loaned to Championship side Ipswich Town therefore United need to sign another left-back.

Defensive reinforcement

According to the Daily Express, Man Utd have made contact with Bertrand’s representatives to discuss a possible move to Old Trafford in the coming days.

Bertrand is currently a free agent after leaving Leicester when his contract expired earlier in the summer. The Foxes were relegated from the Premier League last term and the former England international is one of several players to leave the club.

He moved to the King Power stadium on a free transfer in 2021 and went on to feature in just 11 games across all competitions due to persistent injuries. The former Chelsea Academy graduate made only one appearance last campaign for Leicester.

The 34-year-old has previously featured for several clubs including Chelsea, AFC Bournemouth, Norwich City, Reading, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, and Southampton.

It was at St Mary’s Stadium he established himself as one of the best left-backs in the top-flight. He made 240 appearances, scored eight times, and recorded 20 assists in all competitions.

Bertrand earned 19 caps for England during the height of his playing career between 2012 and 2017, and he could now be set for a shock return to the big-time if Man Utd can agree a short-term deal with the full-back.

