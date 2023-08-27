Liverpool eye Joao Felix as Mo Salah replacement

Mohamed Salah has been linked with a shock move away from Liverpool this summer, so Jurgen Klopp might have to replace him before the transfer window closes. Harry Watkinson of TEAMtalk says one player on the Reds’ radar is Joao Felix, but it’s hard to see Liverpool making a move after how badly his spell went at Chelsea.

Salah is reportedly a target for Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad, but Liverpool are reluctant to let the 31-year-old go. He’s scored 187 goals with 80 assists from 307 appearances since joining from AS Roma in 2017, and had a hand in 46 goals from 51 games last season. Salah has two years remaining on his deal at Anfield and is too important to sell.

But if Salah did end up leaving Liverpool, TeamTalk says Felix is being genuinely considered as his successor. The 23-year-old returned to Atletico Madrid after a loan spell at Chelsea that saw him score four goals from 20 games in all competitions. Felix has a respectable 34 goals and 18 assists from 131 games for Atleti, but the Rojiblancos don’t want him anymore.

Atleti are requesting €80m (£69m) for Felix, but why would Liverpool risk signing him when he’s flopped in the Premier League before? If Salah did leave, which looks increasingly unlikely, Klopp would have a long list of prolific forwards to take his place. There’s little need to rush to sign Felix, especially if Atleti consider him surplus to requirements. He’s not a wide forward either.

Thankfully for the Reds, Salah appears to be resisting a move to Saudi Arabia. Klopp has already lost Roberto Firmino (to Al-Ahli), Fabinho (to Ittihad Club) and Jordan Henderson (to Al-Ettifaq), so he’s had to replace a lot of first-team players in the same transfer window.

Salah was Liverpool’s top scorer last season, so his exit could ruin their chances of trophy success this campaign.