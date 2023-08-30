Piero Hincapie is open to joining Liverpool this summer

Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapie is reportedly keen on joining Liverpool in this transfer window, as per the transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Reds have been busy in this transfer window and have prioritised revamping their engine room. However, it has previously been reported that Jurgen Klopp is also keen on signing a new centre-back to reinforce the backline.

Several players have previously been mentioned as potential targets for the Merseyside club but Hincapie is now emerging as a serious option.

Speaking on Twitter, Jacobs has reported that Liverpool have already held initial talks with Leverkusen to learn about the details of signing Hincapie and the big encouragement for the Merseyside club is that the player is ‘very open’ to moving to Anfield.

However, the journalist claims that Liverpool haven’t decided to make any official bid yet and it remains to be seen whether Klopp’s side opt to formalise their interest before Friday’s deadline.

Hincapie to Liverpool

Jacobs also states that Liverpool are set to face tough competition from West Ham United in getting any potential deal done for Hincapie as they are also interested in purchasing him. However, given the player is keen on joining the Merseyside club, they are currently ahead of the Hammers in this race.

Jacobs said:

“Centre-back wise I get a lot of questions about Hincapie. I’m still told from people close to the player that there has been no offer. Two Premier League clubs have been linked and have certainly made enquiries and the player, by the way, would be very open to a Liverpool move but I’m not aware of a Liverpool offer at this point. “The other club is West Ham and they have obviously had a failed pursuit and I do think we can call him it that now, of Harry Maguire, so they are in the market for a centre-back as well. But I do think Liverpool will be very busy between now and the end of the window.”

It has been suggested that Leverkusen have no intention of selling their star man at this stage of this window but if they are forced to cash-in then they could demand a fee of around £60m.

Hincapie is a talented player and could be a solid acquisition for Liverpool to address their defensive issues. But, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club opt to formalise their interest in signing him over the coming days.