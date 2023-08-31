Man Utd submit opening bid to sign Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United have reportedly submitted an opening proposal to sign Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat, as per The Athletic.

The Red Devils have prioritised bolstering their engine room in this transfer window and have already purchased Mason Mount from Chelsea in a £60m deal. However, it has been suggested that Erik ten Hag is willing to sign another midfielder before the end of this window.

Several players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last few months. But Amrabat has been mentioned as the primary target and the midfielder is reportedly keen on joining the record Premier League champions.

Earlier Ornstein reported that Man Utd have opened talks with Fiorentina to purchase the African but they can’t afford to sign him permanently due to FFP regulation so they are exploring the possibility of signing him on a loan deal.

Amrabat to Man Utd

Now, The Athletic states that Man Utd have submitted an offer of around €2m to secure Amrabat’s signature until the end of this season and the payment of the deal would be paid in two instalments.

However, the report claims that Fiorentina have rejected the offer as they aren’t willing to let Amrabat leave on a simple loan deal and they would only accept the loan move if an obligation-to-buy option for a fee of around £30m is included by United.

The Athletic also says that United are set to continue negotiation with La Viola to find an agreement to purchase Amrabat before Friday’s deadline.

After a disappointing start to this season, it has become apparent that United need a new deep-lying midfielder and it remains to be seen whether the Moroccan can manage to address Man Utd’s midfield issues if he ends up moving to Old Trafford over the coming days.

Amrabat can be deployed in the box-to-box role and is also comfortable playing as a deep-lying playmaker. He is technically sound, can link-up the play from defence to attack, has an eye for long-range passing, works extremely hard without possession and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

The Moroccan is a talented player and would be a solid signing for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his signature late in this window.