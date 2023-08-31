Liverpool make contact for two Barcelona forwards

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Liverpool have made contact with Barcelona regarding the availability of Ansu Fati and Abde Ezzalzouli ahead of the transfer deadline.

The Merseyside giants have prioritised the midfield department this summer. They have already signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endu and are currently in negotiations with Bayern Munich to sign Ryan Gravenberch.

However, according to Sport, the club could also be looking to reinforce their attack. Jurgen Klopp’s side have made contact with Barcelona regarding Fati as well as his teammate Abde Ezzalzouli.

The Spanish champions have already received interest from the Premier League club, but they could attempt to sign one of them if Mohamed Salah makes a shock exit amid interest from Al-Ittihad.

Surprise deal

Salah has been a fantastic performer for the Reds over the years, but there is a big question mark over his future amid interest from Al-Ittihad. They are prepared to test the club’s resolve with a huge bid of £118 million.

If Liverpool’s hierarchy permit his departure, they could seek to sign either Fati or Ezzalzouli. Fati is said to be eyeing a fresh challenge away from Barcelona amid his lack of playing time under manager Xavi.

Tottenham Hotspur have already entered the race to sign the £53 million-rated star on loan, but Liverpool could scupper their plans. The Merseyside outfit could attempt to land the La Masia graduate on a permanent basis.

In comparison to Fati, Ezzalzouli could be available on the cheap at £17 million. Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa are looking at him, and Liverpool could have the opportunity to beat the duo to his signature.

At the moment, Liverpool are not contemplating Salah’s exit before Friday’s deadline, but stranger things have happened in football. They may sanction his sale if the Egyptian himself requests to leave for Saudi.

Neither Fati nor Ezzalzouli are readymade replacements for Salah. It appears Liverpool prefer a young winger, who can develop over the next few years rather than pursuing a big-name marquee forward.