Cole Palmer set to undergo Chelsea medical on Thursday

Cole Palmer will undergo his medical at Chelsea on Thursday after the Blues agreed a deal worth £40m plus £5m add-ons with Manchester City for the 21-year-old, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano claims that the documents are being prepared and the West Londoners are expected to complete the deal ahead of Friday night’s transfer deadline.

Mauricio Pochettino is keen on bringing another forward following a long-term injury to summer signing Christopher Nkunku and Palmer emerged as a surprise target this week.

Palmer is one of the promising talents in the Premier League and many thought he would push on to become an important player for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.

He made a strong start to the new season by scoring in both the UEFA Super Cup win over Sevilla and the Community Shield loss to Arsenal. The Englishman has scored twice in three games for Man City this campaign so it looked as though he was set for a breakthrough season at the Etihad Stadium.

However, Palmer has decided he needs to leave Man City in order to find regular first team football and is on the verge of a shock move to Chelsea.

Reinforcement

The Blues have signed 10 new players this summer including Moisés Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, and Robert Sanchez after allowing several players to leave as part of their summer overhaul.

Palmer would be the club’s 11th signing if he completes his medical and puts pen to paper on a long-term deal in the coming days.

Chelsea assessed a number of attacking options, including Emile Smith Rowe, Bradley Barcola, and Brennan Johnson. Pochettino’s side were also credited with a move for Barcelona trio of Raphinha, Ansu Fati, and Ferran Torres.

However, it’s Palmer who is on the verge of moving to the capital and it’s come as a surprise to many that City have agreed to sell the highly-rated attacker to a rival such as Chelsea.

The Blues have made a slow start to the new season after picking up four points from their first three games. They are five points behind defending champions Man City but are still one of their main rivals.

Read more: Report: Chelsea eye late swoop to sign £43m star, club ‘in contact’ with agent