Ryan Gravenberch in Liverpool to undergo medical after Reds agreed £34m deal

Ryan Gravenberch is in Liverpool to undergo a medical and finalise his move to Anfield after a £34m (€40m) deal was agreed with Bayern Munich, according the The Athletic.

The Reds have been linked with the 21-year-old for much of the summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to refresh his midfield for the new season following the exit of five senior midfielders including Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein says Liverpool finally agreed a deal with Bayern on Thursday night to sign Gravenberch. The Merseysiders will pay a fixed fee of £34m and the player arrived in Liverpool on Friday morning after flying in via private jet.

Ornstein says Gravenberch will now undergo his medical at Liverpool’s AXA Training Centre and as long as everything goes according to plan, he’ll sign a five-year contract at Anfield.

Gravenberch was first linked with a move to the Reds last summer before deciding to join Bayern from Ajax. Things did not go as planned as he struggled for first-team football with the majority of his appearances coming from the bench.

This term, he has just one substitute appearance and was not guaranteed regular playing time under manager Thomas Tuchel, so the Dutch international has decided to seek a fresh start in the Premier League.

Desperate for the opportunity

Gravenberch was keen on leaving the Bundesliga champions this summer in search of more playing time ahead of Euro 2024 and the opportunity to play at Anfield has appealed to him.

It’s reported that Klopp has already spoken with the former Ajax midfielder and he cannot wait to work with the 56-year-old, who has a track record of nurturing average players into superstars including the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, and James Milner.

Gravenberch was regarded as one of the best talents in the Eredivisie following his impressive performances for Ajax during his time at the club. He came through the Ajax academy and made his debut in 2018 against PSV Eindhoven.

He made 103 appearances and scored 12 goals in all competitions for the Dutch side before moving to Germany.

