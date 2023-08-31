Ryan Gravenberch agree personal terms with Liverpool

Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has agreed personal terms with Liverpool ahead of a late move to Anfield before the summer window closes, according to talkSPORT.

The Reds are keen on wrapping up a deal for the highly-rated 21-year-old before the window slams shut on Friday night as Jurgen Klopp continues to refresh his midfield.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho left to join Saudi Arabian clubs this summer, while James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita also departed on free transfers.

Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Wataru Endo, however, they are expected to make one more addition to their squad and Gravenberch has emerged as a serious target.

talkSPORT claims that Liverpool have now agreed personal terms with the Netherlands U21 international and are in talks with Bayern trying to agree a fee ahead of a permanent move.

Gravenberch is open to leaving Bayern this summer after just one season at Allianz Arena. He made only three starts for the defending Bundesliga champions last season under both Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel.

The young midfielder was behind Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Jamal Musiala last term and the signing of Konrad Laimer has pushed him further down than the pecking order.

He has so far featured only once as a substitute this season against Augsburg last Sunday.

Discussions on-going

According to talkSPORT, discussions are still ongoing between Liverpool and Bayern over a fee for Gravenberch. It is believed the next few hours will be crucial for both the Reds and the player.

Manchester United were also interested in signing the former Ajax midfielder but are focussed on signing Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat instead.

According to renowned journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool are expected to make an offer worth £26m (€30m) for Gravenberch. The player wants to join Jurgen Klopp’s side and the German believes he is a perfect fit for his new-look midfield.

Liverpool have already missed on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea this window and will be hoping to complete the transfer of Gravenberch soon to avoid another hijack from a rival club.

