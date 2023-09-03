Expected Liverpool line-up vs Aston Villa, two changes



Liverpool will be eyeing a third-straight Premier League win when they host Aston Villa at Anfield this afternoon.

The Merseyside giants secured a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park last weekend. Anthony Gordon scored for the Magpies in the 25th minute and just moments later, Virgil van Dijk received his marching orders with a red card.

However, Liverpool kept the belief and pulled off an unlikely victory with two late goals from Darwin Nunez off the bench – the winner was scored in the 93rd minute of the encounter. There will be changes today and here is how Liverpool are expected to line up.

Expected Liverpool line-up vs Aston Villa

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker showcased his world-class ability at St James’ Park last weekend. He was crucial to the comeback win after pulling off a stunning diving save to deny Miguel Almiron in the 36th minute. He is guaranteed to start in goal for Liverpool once again.

Defence: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are very much assured starters in the full-back spots, but there will be a forced change in central defence today. Joel Matip could be accompanied by Joe Gomez with Van Dijk suspended. Ibrahima Konate is set to miss the clash with a muscle issue.

Midfield: Manager Jurgen Klopp could continue with the same midfield trio from the Magpies win. Wataru Endo will operate as the anchorman with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai playing higher up. Ryan Gravenberch was only signed on deadline day from Bayern, and is ineligible for the game.

Attack: Mohamed Salah had a frustrating outing in front of goal, but made the difference in the end with a splendid pass for Nunez’s winner. The Egyptian star is a gamechanger and Klopp made the right choice to not substitute him as in the Chelsea game.

Salah is set to start on the right side of the Liverpool attack with Luis Diaz on the opposite flank. Nunez has guaranteed his spot up front after his sensational brace coming off the bench. The 24-year-old is expected to lead the club’s attack ahead of Cody Gakpo against Unai Emery’s side at Anfield.