Liverpool eye January move for Odilon Kossounou

Liverpool are considering a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou in the January transfer window as Jurgen Klopp set sights on strengthening his defensive options, according to the Sun.

The newspaper claims that Kossounou would ‘jump’ at the chance of moving to Anfield after his transfer to West Ham fell through in the summer window.

Klopp was keen on bringing in a new centre-back due to the persistent injury concerns regarding Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip while academy graduates Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams have both left the club on loan.

Young defender Jarell Quansah has been promoted to the Reds first-team and was involved in the club’s pre-season games, featuring against the likes of Leicester City, Bayern Munich, and Darmstadt 98.

The 20-year-old made his debut for Liverpool in the 2-1 comeback win at Newcastle United and was involved again as the Merseysiders thrashed Aston Villa 3-0 at Anfield on Sunday. Quansah is expected to get more playing time this season following their participation in the UEFA Europa League.

Despite a promising start to his Liverpool’s career, Klopp wants to sign another established centre-back to provide competition to the rest of the defenders including skipper Virgil van Dijk, who was serving his one-match ban against Villa after he was shown a straight red card against Eddie Howe’s side.

Defensive reinforcement

Several defenders have been linked with a move to Liverpool and Kossounou has emerged as a potential transfer target. He is regarded as one of the best young defenders in the Bundesliga following his outstanding performance for Leverkusen.

The Ivory Coast international featured in 35 games and registered one assist across all competitions last season as they reached the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League only to lose to AS Roma.

This season, he has played in all of Leverkusen’s four games this season as they currently sit top of the Bundesliga table with nine points. Xabi Alonso’s side have only conceded three goals in three league games so far.

Kossounou is valued at £15m by Transfermarkt but he has three years left on his contract so Liverpool may have to pay more to get a deal agreed if they formalise their interest in January.

