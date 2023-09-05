Liverpool lining up move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe in 2024

Liverpool are eyeing a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe next summer if the Reds sell Mohamed Salah this week to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, according to L’Equipe.

The French outlet claims Mbappe is on Jurgen Klopp’s radar as a possible replacement for Salah and the Frenchman would consider moving to Anfield if the Merseysiders make a suitable offer for his signature.

Real Madrid, who are believed to be favourite to sign the France international when his contract expires in 12 months’ time, will face stiff competition from Liverpool.

Mbappe is one of the most sought-after forwards in the world following his impressive goal-scoring exploits for PSG since joining from AS Monaco in 2018 – initially on loan before making the move a permanent one.

The 24-year-old has scored 217 goals and recorded 98 assists in 263 games for the Ligue 1 side during his five-year stay at the club. He netted a whopping 41 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 matches across all competitions last season.

Mbappe played an influential role for PSG as they clinched the Ligue 1 title with 85 points, just one point above second-placed Lens.

Despite missing the club’s first league game of the new campaign due to his ongoing contractual issues, the World Cup winner has banged in five goals in three games.

Reignite interest in Mbappe

According to L’Equipe, Liverpool will revive their interest in Mbappe if Salah is sold. The Reds dismissed Al-Ittihad’s verbal offer worth £150m for Salah with Jurgen Klopp keen on keeping the 31-year-old this season.

The Saudi Pro League side are expected to make an improved bid of up to £200m in an attempt to lure Liverpool into selling the Egypt international before their transfer window closes on Thursday, September 7.

If Liverpool do sell Salah, the club would have enough funds to bid for Mbappe but it will be very difficult to sign him in the winter transfer window as PSG would not consider losing a key player in the middle of the season.

Mbappe is valued at £154m by Transfermarkt, however, Liverpool would have to break the bank to stand any chance of signing the world class forward next summer.

Read more: ‘It was Liverpool’ – £25m star confirms Reds approach, admits it would have been a ‘fascinating’ move