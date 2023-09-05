Jesper Lindstrom opted against dream Liverpool move for regular game time at Napoli

Jesper Lindstrom, who signed for Napoli from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, has revealed that he turned down the chance to sign for Liverpool to get regular game time in Italy.

The 23-year-old was strongly linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer as Jurgen Klopp looked to overhaul his engine room. Lindstrom has confirmed he had the opportunity to move to Anfield and admitted it would have been a ‘fascinating experience’ to play for the club he supports.

However, instead of fulfilling his dream, the Danish international opted to pursue what was best for his career and move to Naples so he could play regular first team football.

Speaking to a Danish paper via Football Italia (h/t Liverpool Echo), Lindstrom said:

“It was Liverpool, and I am a Liverpool supporter, so it would’ve been a madly fascinating experience, but would it have been an intelligent move? If I don’t play, then I may as well sit in front of the TV and watch them play there while I am at a different club. I am at an age now where I have to play football. “This is why I think Napoli represents a good change. It is one of the best clubs in the world, and they said I will have many opportunities to play.”

Lindstrom made his way through the youth ranks at Brondby IF. Subsequently, in the summer of 2021, Eintracht came calling. Since then, the Denmark international has caught a lot of people’s attention.

Over the years, Lindstrom had been a key player for the Bundesliga outfit. He mostly played as a number 10 during his time in Germany.

Now, the Danish national is part of the reigning Serie A champions after securing a £25m move. Napoli were impressive under Luciano Spalletti last season. How the Serie A giants will perform in the current campaign remains to be seen.

Liverpool need a defensive midfielder

Liverpool lost the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in the summer. The Merseyside outfit also parted ways with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita after their contracts expired in July.

Therefore, Jurgen Klopp needed reinforcements in the engine room. The Reds ended up adding Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch to their squad.

With the recent signings, Liverpool seem to have enough attack-minded options in the midfield. However, what the Reds arguably lack is a long-term defensive midfielder as Endo is a short-term solution. Stefan Bajcetic is still young and inexperienced.

Lindstrom could have been a useful addition for Liverpool had he not turned down the proposed move.