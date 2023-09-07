Man Utd told to sack Ten Hag if he repeats one thing

Ex-Manchester United star Paul Parker has urged the Red Devils hierarchy to sack Erik ten Hag if he starts Anthony Martial against Brighton and Hove Albion.

United have been struggling with their goal-scoring issue over the last few campaigns so they opted to spend big and sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in a £72m deal this summer.

However, he joined the club with a back injury and had to wait a few weeks before making his debut last Sunday in a 3-1 defeat against Arsenal.

The Dane wasn’t fit enough to play the full 90 minutes so he was on the bench and Ten Hag opted to deploy Martial as the centre-forward versus the Gunners. However, the Frenchman failed to showcase his best, while the 20-year-old looked way better and sharper when he replaced Martial in the second half.

Now, speaking on Spilxperten(via The Express), Parker has said that after Martial’s underwhelming display against Arsenal, he shouldn’t even be on the bench in the next game and Hojlund should start ahead of the Frenchman.

Man Utd told to sack Ten Hag

The pundit further states that if Ten Hag doesn’t do that then fans will get extremely angry and will want the Dutchman to get the sack and it would be justified.

Parker also says that Hojlund displayed an impressive performance when he came on in the second half versus the Gunners so he seems to be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd.

Parker said:

“If he[Hojlund] doesn’t start against Brighton, then all fans will want Erik ten Hag fired, and it would almost be justified. It wouldn’t make any sense if he started on the bench. Martial shouldn’t even be on the bench. There must be a youth player who is better who can sit on the bench, and Hojlund can be the first striker. “It’s a blessing that Man Utd finally has an attacker who plays with enthusiasm. I actually don’t agree that you can’t already judge Rasmus Hojlund based on the minutes he had against Arsenal. You certainly can because he made a huge difference when he was substituted in. “When he came on the pitch, he used his physique and pushed Gabriel, almost sending him flying out of Emirates. Martial has never done that. He just lies down on the ground and cries. He ran deep with his tremendous speed, something Martial has never done either. Martial is like a greyhound because a greyhound never runs past the hare, and that’s how Martial is.”

Ten Hag had no other option but to start Martial in the last game as Hojlund wasn’t fully fit. However, it is expected that the Dane will be available for selection from the start against Brighton and the Dutch boss will go with him, leaving Martial on the bench.