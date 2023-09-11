Liverpool could make £77m move for Nicolo Barella next year

Liverpool could sign Nicolo Barella in a £77m deal in 2024 after failing to land the Inter Milan this summer, according to CaughtOffside (h/t Liverpool Echo).

The report claims the Reds were interested in the Italy international during the summer transfer window and made an approach for him. However, the Merseysiders attempt to sign the 26-year-old were rebuffed by the Nerazzurri.

In the previous transfer window, Inter deemed Barella ‘untouchable’. Premier League rivals Chelsea and Newcastle United were also unable to convince the Italian outfit to part ways with their midfielder.

However, things could change next year. As per the report, it is understood that Inter Milan will be ‘more willing to negotiate’ in the coming windows and could be willing to cash-in on Barella if the likes of Liverpool put £77m on the table.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will want to match the Serie A giants’ asking price but Barella would be an excellent addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Inter signed Barella from Cagliari in 2019. Over the years in Milan, the midfielder has grown from strength to strength. He has developed into one of the best players in Italy.

In the previous campaign, Barella was key to Simone Inzaghi’s plans as the Nerazzurri went on to win the Coppa Italia. The midfielder also made it to the Champions League final with the Italian outfit where they lost 1-0 to Manchester City.

Liverpool’s summer midfield overhaul

In the summer, Liverpool underwent a massive overhaul in the middle of the park. Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita parted ways with the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp ended up signing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch to bolster the engine room. The Merseyside outfit also have Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic in their ranks.

However, Alcantara is being tipped to leave Anfield when his contract expires next summer so Klopp could view Barella as a potential replacement.