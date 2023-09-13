Tottenham & Liverpool keeping tabs on Pedro Goncalves

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Sporting CP star Pedro Goncalves ahead of a potential move in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

After moving to the Estadio Jose Alvalade back in 2020, the 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best players in Liga Portugal over the last few years, helping his side win a league title, Super Cup and two League Cups.

After being impressed by the midfielder’s recent performances, several big Premier League clubs have registered their interest in Goncalves, but they haven’t formalised their interest in signing him yet.

According to the report by O Jogo, Tottenham are eyeing a swoop for Goncalves and they could opt to make a concrete approach to sign him in the upcoming transfer window.

Battle

The report further claims that after scoring an emphatic goal against Arsenal in the Europa League knockout stage last term, the Portuguese’s valuation has now risen and Sporting are adamant that they don’t want to let him leave unless his £69m release clause is triggered by his potential suitor such as Spurs. So Tottenham will have to spend big to acquire his service in the upcoming window should they formalise their interest.

However, O Jogo states that Liverpool are also weighing up a swoop for Goncalves so the North London club are set to face fierce competition from the Merseyside club in getting any potential deal done for the midfielder.

Goncalves is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park and also can be deployed in the left-wing position. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, is excellent at taking penalties, and has the efficiency of finishing off his chances.

The Portugal international is an extremely talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham or Liverpool if either club sign him over the coming months. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites or the Reds eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing him in the upcoming window.