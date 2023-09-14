Liverpool have strong interest in Jens Hjerto-Dahl



According to Nordlys (via Tipsbladet), Liverpool are one of the clubs with a strong interest in signing Tromso youngster Jens Hjerto-Dahl in the near future.

The 17-year-old has already made 13 appearances for Tromso’s senior squad. He was recently in action for Norway’s Under 18s against Denmark. Nordlys claim that Liverpool and Brondby watched the central midfielder during that game, but interested clubs may need to spend big to secure his services.

The youngster is on course to sign his first professional contact with Tromso when he turns 18 on October 31st. This would apparently put the club in a strong position to demand a large sum, though the fee is unspecified. Hjerto-Dahl is described as one of Norway’s most exciting young players.

Future prospect

Hjerto-Dahl has made a good start to his senior career in Norwegian football. He has turned out on 13 occasions for Tromso, accumulating 3 goals and 2 assists. The teenager has played as a creative central midfielder, but he has also fared well with the defensive duties for his team.

The Norwegian wonderkid likes to make tackles and win duels. He is more than decent with his distribution and will only better with age and experience on his side. Liverpool are no strangers to pursuing young talents, and they seem keen on prising him away ahead of Danish giants Brondby.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been open to playing emerging players over the years. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic are some examples. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can convince Hjerto-Dahl to make the switch to Anfield in future.

Hjerto-Dahl may want regular playing time to leave Tromso and that may not be possible at Anfield. Liverpool only recently signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch to reinforce their midfield. There are also Bajcetic, Thiago and Jones in the squad.