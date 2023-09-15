Ibrahima Konate hands Liverpool injury boost

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a huge injury boost ahead of Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off game against Wolverhampton Wanderers following Ibrahima Konate’s return to training, according to The Athletic.

Konate has been on the sidelines since the Reds’ 3-1 win over Bournemouth at Anfield due to a hamstring problem. The 24-year-old was absent in Liverpool’s victories over Newcastle United and Aston Villa prior to the international break.

He started the first two league games of the season before picking up the injury problem. Despite this, the Merseysiders have made a promising start to the new campaign – amassing 10 points from a possible 12 after four matches so far.

Konate was included in France’s squad for the 2024 Euro qualifiers but he was later removed from the squad by coach Didier Deschamps after failing to recover in time to represent his country.

He remained at the AXA Training Centre to continue his rehab programme and it seems like he’s made good progress during the international break.

Konate trained with the rest of his Liverpool teammates on Thursday and Klopp will be hoping to have the former RB Leipzig defender back in his squad ahead of their clash with Wolves.

Liverpool will be without skipper Virgil van Dijk after he was suspended for an extra match and fined £100,000 after admitting he acted in an improper manner after he was sent off in the 2-1 win at Newcastle United.

Major boost

Konate’s return will ease Klopp’s worries in defence with vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold set to miss the Wolves game, according to the Athletic.

The 24-year-old suffered a minor hamstring issue during the 3-0 win over Villa before the September break and is yet to return to full training after pulling out of the England squad.

Alexander-Arnold has been a regular for Liverpool so far this season, starting in all four league games for the club. His absence will be a huge blow to Liverpool due to his outstanding performances both in defence and attack.

Gomez, who impressed against Villa, is expected to start at right-back against Gary O’Neil’s side as Konate and Matip are likely to be paired in the centre of defence.

Konate has been hampered by injuries since moving to Liverpool in 2021. The Frenchman has racked up 55 appearances and made four goal contributions across all competitions. Last season, he featured in 24 games for the Reds in all competitions.

