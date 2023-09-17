Man Utd and Liverpool tracking Oscar Gloukh



According to The Sun, Manchester United and Liverpool are monitoring Red Bull Salzburg attacker Oscar Gloukh.

Gloukh was linked with a transfer to the Premier League in the last transfer window, but no formal offers were made. However, there could be fresh interest in the Israeli star in January with The Sun claiming that United, Liverpool and Arsenal were tracking him during the recent international break.

The Premier League giants were impressed by his performance against Romania where he scored the equalising goal to keep his country’s hopes alive of qualifying for Euro 2024. Gloukh, who joined Salzburg from Maccabi Tel Aviv for £6million in January, previously confirmed that Barcelona wanted to sign him.

Potential star

Gloukh has made 7 appearances for Salzburg this season. He has contributed 1 goal and 3 assists. The 19-year-old has exclusively played from the no.10 role, but we have seen him operating from the right wing or in the no.8 position for his country at different age levels.

His versatility could be a major factor behind the high-profile interest from Premier League clubs. United currently have Bruno Fernandes as a guaranteed starter from attacking midfield, but Gloukh could be seen as a long-term successor to the Red Devils’ captain.

At Liverpool, there is a rebuild going on. They made wholesale changes to their midfield this summer, and the defensive and attacking departments could be reinforced in future. Gloukh would be a good addition to their squad with his work rate, creativity and dribbling skills.

The youngster was signed for just £6 million earlier in January, but Salzburg are likely to hold out for a handsome figure to consider his sale. Barcelona could also return for his signature if they manage to find a solution for their Financial Fair Play problems with La Liga.

Arsenal also can’t be ruled out of the race for the highly-rated Israeli wonderkid. Martin Odegaard is unlikely to leave the London giants anytime soon with a new contract on the way, but manager Mikel Arteta may want more depth in the no.10 position going forward.