Man Utd handed major injury boost ahead of Bayern clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has suggested that one of his injured players could return to the squad ahead of their Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, he told the club’s official website.

The Red Devils have missed several players this season through injury and this has affected their performance in the Premier League as they currently lie 13th in the standings with six points from five games.

Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Raphael Varane, Sofyan Amrabat, and Mount Mount are all on the sidelines due to injury issues. However, The Athletic claims that Mount is targeting a return to action in United’s Champions League group stage opener against Bayern on Wednesday night.

Mount moved to Old Trafford from Chelsea in a deal worth £55m, plus £5m in add-ons in the summer but the England international has struggled for consistency and has failed to impress in the middle of the park in his first two games for the club.

He suffered a hamstring problem in the 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last month but is hopeful of being available for selection against Bayern.

Speaking after United’s humiliating loss to Brighton, ten Hag delivered a positive injury update after suggesting that one player [thought to be Mount] could return for the trip to Munich. The Man Utd boss also expects some of his other absentees to return for the Burnley clash next weekend.

He’s quoted by ManUtd.com as saying:

“Maybe, maybe one player, but I think Munich is a little bit too short,” “But I think, when we go to Burnley in the week after, I think players will return, yes.”

Positive news

Ten Hag is hoping more players will return to full training this week ahead of their league game against newly-promoted Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday evening.

Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof were fit to play against Brighton at home, having just resumed training during the international break. The availability of a fully fit squad would help the Dutch gaffer select his strongest starting XI and compete with the rest of the teams in both the top-flight and Europe.

Man Utd will need to start producing positive results as they are currently nine points behind leaders and defending champions Manchester City in the league.

