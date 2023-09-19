Wan-Bissaka hands Man Utd with yet another injury blow

Manchester United have been dealt with yet another injury blow after the club revealed on ManUtd.com that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set for a period on the sidelines.

The England international has been one of the most consistent performers for United during a tough start to the new season. He has made five Premier League appearances and provided one assist as the Red Devils lie 13th in the table.

Wan-Bissaka was benched for Man Utd’s game against Brighton on Saturday due to illness, however, he was introduced into the game in the 85th minute at Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag’s side suffered a 3-1 defeat.

He picked up a knock during his late cameo appearance. United have confirmed in a statement that the 25-year-old will undergo further assessment to determine the extent of the injury but the early signs suggest he’ll be out for ‘several weeks’.

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set for a period on the sidelines after sustaining an injury during the closing stages of Saturday’s game against Brighton & Hove Albion,” the statement read. “The right-back came on as an 85th-minute substitute, having started the game on the bench after battling illness during the week. “Further assessment will be needed to determine how long Wan-Bissaka will be out for, but initial indications suggest it will be several weeks.

Long list of injuries

Wan-Bissaka becomes the latest addition to a long list of injuries at the club. Ten Hag hopes the situation will get better in the coming days but he’s been having to deal with a lengthy injury list lately.

Summer signings Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat are all on the treatment table together with defenders Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, and Tyrell Malacia.

Ten Hag, speaking after their defeat to Brighton on Saturday, suggested that one of his injured players could return to the squad ahead of the Champions League clash with Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

Jadon Sancho and Antony are currently unavailable for United for the foreseeable future. Sancho is training away from the first team until his issues with the Dutch boss are resolved, while Antony is taking time away to address allegations of assault made against him by his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin.

