West Ham eye new contract for Liverpool target Jarrod Bowen

West Ham hope to extend the contract of Jarrod Bowen after Liverpool expressed their interest in signing the forward, according to reports via Liverpool Echo.

The 26-year-old’s current contract at the London Stadium is set to expire in the summer of 2025. However, the Hammers are looking to secure the winger’s long-term future amid interest from Liverpool.

As per a previous report from The Athletic, Liverpool see Bowen as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League, and if he does end up leaving next year, then the Reds will have to look for a replacement.

However, while the Merseyside outfit admire Bowen, whether they will take their interest forward remains to be seen. Even though the forward’s numbers are nowhere near Salah’s, he could arguably be a good fit in Jurgen Klopp’s hard-working team.

Bowen is valued at £33 million by Tranfermarkt, but considering the consistency the England international has shown over the years in the Premier League, it would not be a surprise to see David Moyes’ team ask for a hefty price tag.

Liverpool have attacking depth

When Liverpool bought Salah in the summer of 2017 from Fiorentina, not much was expected from the Egypt international after a disappointing spell in England with Chelsea. However, the 31-year-old exceeded expectations instantly and has been a critical cog in the Reds’ recent success.

In the last two summer transfer windows, Liverpool have lost Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. The two formed a deadly trio with Salah up front that saw them win the Champions League and Premier League.

However, the Merseyside outfit have seen a massive overhaul in their attack, with Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo being signed. It looks like the Reds have enough quality up top, even if Salah were to leave.

But it’s highly likely Klopp will bring in a direct replacement for Salah when he does go, and Bowen seems like a good option in that regard, with his European and PL experience.