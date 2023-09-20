Harry Maguire to miss Bayern Munich clash due to injury

Harry Maguire has been left out of Manchester United’s squad for their Champions League opener against Bayern Munich on Wednesday after he picked up an injury, the club has confirmed.

United released a statement confirming the England international has been added to the list of players who’ll miss the trip to Munich. The severity of his injury is yet to be known but the Red Devils will be hoping Maguire won’t be on the sidelines for several weeks.

Erik ten Hag, speaking ahead of the Bayern game, revealed that Maguire had some complaints in training and could not travel with the squad.

“He had some complaints and we have to see how bad it is. So he finished training but it was not good enough to travel,” the Dutch gaffer said as quoted by Man Utd.com.

Ten Hag has named a 21-man squad including summer signings Altay Bayindir, Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana, and Sergio Reguilon who could all make an appearance in the European competition for the club.

Maguire joins the likes of Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mason Mount, Raphael Varane, Sofyan Amrabat, Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, and Tom Heaton on the treatment table.

Jadon Sancho and Antony have been left out of the team completely for various reasons, so it means that Man Utd will be without a staggering 12 players for the trip to Munich.

Struggles

Maguire has struggled for games this season and has been limited to just a late cameo against Arsenal in the Premier League. He was regarded as one of the best defenders prior to his move to Old Trafford from Leicester in 2019.

The 30-year-old centre-back made 76 appearances, scored five goals, and provided three assists in all competitions during his time at the King Power Stadium, claiming both the Leicester City Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season awards in 2017/18.

He made a good start to his Man Utd career starring on his debut in the 4-0 win over Chelsea at home, and received the Man of the Match award. Since then, the Englishman has featured in 176 games, netted seven goals, and registered five assists across all competitions.

He has been relegated to the bench since Ten Hag was appointed with the former Ajax manager preferring Raphaël Varane, Lisandro Martínez, and even Luke Shaw as his centre-back pairing.

