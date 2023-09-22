Liverpool plotting swoop for AC Milan ace Rafael Leao

Liverpool are reportedly looking to make a swoop for AC Milan ace Rafael Leao in next summer’s transfer window, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining the Rossoneri back in 2019 from LOSC Lille, the 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best players in Serie A over the last few years.

It seems after being impressed by Leao’s recent performances for Milan, Liverpool have decided to register a firm interest in signing the Portugal international.

According to the report by Fichajes, Liverpool have been impressed by Leao’s qualities so they are planning to sign him next summer to strengthen their front line and the winger could be open to moving to Anfield.

However, the report claims that having recently tied the forward down into a new long-term deal until 2028, the Rossoneri are in a solid position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in and want a fee of around £130m. So, Liverpool will have to break the bank to purchase Leao next summer should they formalise their interest.

Leao to Liverpool

But, Fichajes states that Real Madrid are also keen on signing the Milan star so Liverpool are set to face stiff competition from Los Blancos in getting any potential deal done for the Portuguese.

Leao is a top-class winger and possesses the potential to become one of the best players in the world going forward. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him next summer.

However, Klopp likes to play with a high-pressing system and deploying hard-working attackers is the fundamental part of his approach. But, Leao might not fit into that system as his work-rate off the ball is extremely poor.

In addition, Liverpool are currently well-stocked in their left-wing position so they don’t need to invest more money to beef up that area at the moment. So, the Merseyside club would be better off saving the £130m fee to reinforce the other areas of the squad.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign him next summer to strengthen their attacking department.