Chelsea and Arsenal well informed of Toney’s price tag



According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Arsenal are well informed about striker Ivan Toney, who could leave Brentford next year.

The England star had a brilliant 2022/23 season with 21 goals and 5 assists for Brentford, but his season was curtailed in early May after he was handed an eight-month ban for betting breaches. Toney will be allowed to train again with the Bees this month, but the striker can’t play any form of football until mid-January.

Despite the transfer ban, he is attracting a lot of interest and speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano has revealed that Chelsea and Arsenal are well informed over his desire to leave. There are also other clubs that could enter the transfer race for the former Newcastle striker. Brentford could ask for £50-60 million.

Top-class signing

Toney came with a big reputation from the Championship after Brentford’s promotion. He scored 12 times in the top-flight during the 2021/22 campaign but last season, he found his feet with 20 goals in the division, helping Thomas Frank’s men to finish in the top half of the table. They just missed out on European football.

He is a striker who would have been on huge demands, barring his suspension. Chelsea are mentioned as one of the player’s suitors and they could make a lunge to sign him with Nicolas Jackson failing to prove his credentials in his first 5 games. He has just 1 goal to show for his efforts and have missed several clear-cut chances.

Christopher Nkunku could be an option for Chelsea after he returns from his serious knee injury but manager Mauricio Pochettino could prefer Toney up top with Nkunku behind. They could form a potent scoring partnership. Arsenal are in a much better shape with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, but neither are regular goalgetters.

Nketiah and Jesus have never gone on extended goalscoring runs at Arsenal and the club need someone more consistent to give them a real chance of competing for major trophies. Toney could be the answer to their problems. If Arsenal make it to the Champions League knock-outs which is highly expected, it could be a driving factor to lure the striker.